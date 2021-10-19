Advertisement

Mild afternoons return ahead of another cold front

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the return of rain and storms later this week.
Sunny and mild Tuesday.
Sunny and mild Tuesday.
By Heather Haley
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More seasonable temperatures return for the afternoons. We are tracking a cold front that will bring us some rain by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning clear, with patchy fog again around the waterways. We start Tuesday around 41 degrees, with a light breeze. (Seasonable low is 48 degrees for Knoxville.) The higher elevations are in the upper 30s this morning.

We are slightly warmer Tuesday with a high around 72 degrees. That is average for this time of year. The sunshine looks to continue as well, with a light breeze out of the Northeast turning to southwesterly breeze in the late afternoon. That turn is just ahead of extra clouds, passing through this evening.

The clouds start tonight, but clear out by the morning. This helps to slow the cooling, with a low around 46 degrees by the morning. Patchy fog will still develop around waterways, thanks to the early clearing.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday inches up a little more, but that’s because a front is on the way. It will be mostly sunny again, with a high of 74 degrees.

Tracking rain and storms
Tracking rain and storms

Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday, as a cold front moves in scattered rain and storms in the afternoon. It does look like spotty rain early, but building to a 40% coverage in the afternoon, and then a 60% coverage overnight.

We’ll wrap up the week with highs back in the upper 60s. The humidity isn’t knocked back as much by this front, so our mornings are not as chilly going into the weekend.

If you’re planning some fall fun or festivals this weekend, we’re looking at stray rain on Saturday. Isolated rain is possible Sunday, but we’re keeping an eye on the timing of a few more showers as they’re currently aimed at late Sunday to the overnight.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day planning forecast
8-day planning forecast

