More clouds tonight, one more dry day before rain returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of sunshine before a cold front brings us more clouds and rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see more clouds tonight but clear out by the morning hours. That will help slow down the cooling though with a low around 46 degrees Wednesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with temperatures getting a little bit warmer to around 74 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday, as a cold front moves in scattered rain and storms in the afternoon. It does look like spotty rain early, but building to a 40% coverage in the afternoon, and then a 60% coverage overnight.

We’ll wrap up the week with highs back in the upper 60s. The humidity isn’t knocked back as much by this front, so our mornings are not as chilly going into the weekend.

If you’re planning some fall fun or festivals this weekend, we’re looking at stray rain on Saturday. Isolated rain is possible Sunday, but we’re keeping an eye on the timing of a few more showers as they’re currently aimed at late Sunday to the overnight.

Tuesday evening's 8-day planner (WVLT)

