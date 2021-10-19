Advertisement

Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) - A plane with 21 people onboard crashed Tuesday near an airport in Waller County, Texas.

Officials said everyone on the flight was safely removed from the plane, according to local reports. The Department of Public Safety said one person was taken to the hospital with back injuries, KTRK reported.

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter that the MD-80 aircraft was taking off from the airport and heading north.

Firefighters are working to put out the flames.

