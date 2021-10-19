Advertisement

UT officials react to SEC fine

University of Tennessee officials were in communication with the SEC commissioner throughout the weekend, following the aftermath of Saturday night’s football game at Neyland Stadium.
Water bottles, beer cans, golf balls, and a mustard bottle seen thrown onto field.
Water bottles, beer cans, golf balls, and a mustard bottle seen thrown onto field.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Southeastern Conference officials announced that the University of Tennessee will be fined $250,000 after fans threw debris onto the field during the final minute of the game on Saturday night.

UT Director of Athletics Danny White, released a statement following the announcement of the penalty.

“I was in communication with Commissioner Sankey throughout the weekend, and we discussed a variety of things that took place Saturday night. As I stated after the game, the actions that led to the temporary stoppage of play were unacceptable. The conduct of a small percentage of fans has led to unfortunate consequences on multiple fronts. While I don’t believe that conduct is representative of the Tennessee fanbase as a whole, I understand this imperative action by the league. Safety is paramount.

UT Director of Athletics Danny White

A spokesperson from the university told WVLT News that preliminary records show 18 people were arrested and 47 people were removed from the game Saturday but the number would be updated Monday. The spokesperson also said they did not have more information at the moment regarding how many of the arrests were students.

Students who are identified as having taken part in throwing trash onto the field during the game, will lose the ability to attend future games, according to UT Spokesperson Tisha Benton.

Any fans identified as having been involved in the disruption at the game will be banned from attending any UT athletic events for the rest of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year, according to the SEC guidelines.

Alcohol sales will not be suspended unless UT does not meet the requirements the SEC set forth.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neyland Stadium
Students who threw trash cannot attend future games, UT officials say
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
KPD: Victims identified following Sunday morning crash
KPD: Victims identified following Sunday morning crash
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field
UT, SEC officials make statements after chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game
Neighbors hear "Endless rounds" of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger county
Neighbors hear “endless rounds” of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger County

Latest News

More sunshine Tuesday
Fall-like temperatures stick around with more sunshine
Knoxville Area Urban League signage.
Knoxville Area Urban League receives grant to help local homeowners
Knoxville Police Department commissions painting of SSG Ryan Knauss for family
Knoxville Police Department commissions painting of SSG Ryan Knauss for family
Baby killed by family dog, animal euthanized
Baby killed by family dog, animal euthanized