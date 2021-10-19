UT officials react to SEC fine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Southeastern Conference officials announced that the University of Tennessee will be fined $250,000 after fans threw debris onto the field during the final minute of the game on Saturday night.

UT Director of Athletics Danny White, released a statement following the announcement of the penalty.

“I was in communication with Commissioner Sankey throughout the weekend, and we discussed a variety of things that took place Saturday night. As I stated after the game, the actions that led to the temporary stoppage of play were unacceptable. The conduct of a small percentage of fans has led to unfortunate consequences on multiple fronts. While I don’t believe that conduct is representative of the Tennessee fanbase as a whole, I understand this imperative action by the league. Safety is paramount.

A spokesperson from the university told WVLT News that preliminary records show 18 people were arrested and 47 people were removed from the game Saturday but the number would be updated Monday. The spokesperson also said they did not have more information at the moment regarding how many of the arrests were students.

Students who are identified as having taken part in throwing trash onto the field during the game, will lose the ability to attend future games, according to UT Spokesperson Tisha Benton.

Any fans identified as having been involved in the disruption at the game will be banned from attending any UT athletic events for the rest of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year, according to the SEC guidelines.

Alcohol sales will not be suspended unless UT does not meet the requirements the SEC set forth.

