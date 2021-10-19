Your extra coats needed now to help neighbors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can make a big difference in someone’s life just by donating your extra coats.

Knox Area Rescue Ministries is kicking off its Coats for the Cold drive that provides coats for thousands of people in need each winter.

“We need coats for every shape and size, every age. In fact, our children’s coats are typically that ones that are in shortest supply,” Evan Crass with Knox Area Rescue Ministries said. “So we definitely need those children’s coats and all the way up to those very, very large sizes.”

You can donate your coats at any KARM store location or Prestige Cleaners location around Knoxville. You can also volunteer to help with the Coats for the Cold drive.

The donation drive runs until November 13 and distribution of the coats begins November 15 at KARM stores. You can connect with your neighborhood church or social services office to receive a voucher for a free coat to redeem at the store.

