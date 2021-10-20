AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old out of Monroe Co.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 4-year-old out of Monroe Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for missing 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson.
He is believed to be with his non-custodial father, Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and attempted first-degree murder, according to officials with the TBI.
Matthias has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 3 ft. tall and was last seen wearing red Nike shorts, red Nike shirt and no shoes.
Tristan is 22-years-old with brown hair, brown eyes, is 6 ft. tall and weighs 180 pounds.
They are believed to be traveling in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van, with TN license plate DRY381, according to TBI officials.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
