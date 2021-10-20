Advertisement

Benton County couple indicted in son’s murder; husband charged with attempted murder of TBI agents

Jay and Kathleen Grinnell arrested in murder case
Jay and Kathleen Grinnell arrested in murder case(Benton County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Benton County couple was indicted and arrested Tuesday in connection to the 2020 death of the husband’s son. The pair is also facing another set of charges stemming from their arrest.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents opened an investigation regarding the death of 26-year-old Alan Grinnell, Jay Grinnell’s son on Novembe15, 2020. The investigation led agents to believe that Jay was responsible for Alan’s murder.

On Tuesday, a jury indicted Jay with one count of second-degree murder and his wife Kathleen Grinnell, with one count of felony accessory.

Jay is also charged with the attempted murder of two TBI agents and one count of resisting arrest after he refused to comply and tried to run them over with his pickup truck before barricading inside his home with Kathleen, according to TBI.

Kathleen is also facing an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Both were booked in Benton County Jail.

Jay’s bond is set at $600,000 and Kathleen’s is set at $30,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

