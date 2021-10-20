Advertisement

Cold front brings rain and gusty winds Thursday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking drier weather for the weekend
Cold front arrives Thursday evening
Cold front arrives Thursday evening(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday’s cold front will bring rain chances, gusty winds, and slightly cooler air by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to increase tonight, leaving us around 54 degrees by the morning. Spotty rain is possible by the morning hours.

The cold front moves in bringing spotty to scattered rain and storms by the afternoon. It does look like spotty rain early, but building to a 40% coverage in the late afternoon, and then a 60% coverage in the evening to early overnight. We’ll top out around 72 degrees ahead of the storms. Wind gusts can pick up to around 20 mph, but a storm could have winds gust up to 40 mph at times.

Gusty winds Thursday
Gusty winds Thursday(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll wrap up the week with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. There are some breaks in the clouds Friday, but the afternoon looks mostly cloudy with spotty rain.

If you’re planning some fall fun or festivals this weekend, we’re looking at sunshine on Saturday and a nice seasonable high of 70 degrees. Isolated rain is possible Sunday, and it’s looking warmer at 77 degrees. This warm-up is ahead of some more showers next week.

We’ll be in the mid-70s again Monday, with increasing showers late in the day and that carries over into Tuesday now.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Wednesday evening's 8-day forecast
Wednesday evening's 8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessiah Plemons, 31, of Lenoir City, Lillian Rose, 25, of Maryville
Newlyweds die in I-40 crash
“I’ll never get to hear him say mama.”
“I’ll never get to hear him say mama” | Baby killed by family dog, animal euthanized
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
Heartbroken mother warns parents against aggressive dogs after losing 7-month-old to attack
Heartbroken mother warns against aggressive dogs after losing infant to attack
Neyland Stadium
Students who threw trash cannot attend future games, UT officials say

Latest News

Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds predict what kind of winter we will have?
Increasing wind and rain
One more warm day, ahead of next cold front
Heather tracks the next front.
Your Forecast: One more nice day, ahead of the cold front
More sunshine Wednesday
More clouds tonight, one more dry day before rain returns