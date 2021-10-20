Fall color starts to pop in mid elevations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hints of fall color can be seen around East Tennessee, but if you’re looking for the perfect color this weekend we’ve got you covered.

These warm days and cool nights over the past week have really helped the progression of color in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Color is now at the peak in areas like Newfound Gap.

Karen Young is visiting the Smokies for the first time from Missouri. It’s a trip to see family and the hoped for more fall color.

“They are better up here than they are at lower elevations, but we were hoping that they would be brighter,” said Young as she took pictures from the overlook at Newfound Gap. “I hoped for more this time of year, but I guess things are a little lighter than normal. It’s still green in Missouri too.”

The popular drive over Newfound Gap Road will show you just how green things are in Gatlinburg and how colorful they become the closer you get to 5,000 feet.

“We’re seeing these pops of yellow now, particularly with the sugar maple that vibrant yellow, and then we’re also starting to see the beaches, and the birches the pale yellow. so there’s a lot of yellow across the mid and higher elevations,” said park spokesperson Dana Soehn.

October is the second busiest month and Soehn says to help with congestion us locals may think about some of the alternatives that aren’t as widely used.

“Think about some other high elevation roads like Balsam Mountain Road, or to take the drive into Cataloochee valley. It starts out at high elevation and then drops you off in the beautiful Cataloochee Valley” she added.

That progression to fall color will slide right on down the mountain in the next couple of weeks.

Some tips from rangers?

The busiest times in the park are between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. It may help if you plan around those times to visit, especially on weekends. If you commit to going to the congested areas, pack some food and water and have plenty of fuel in your car.

