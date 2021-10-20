Finding jobs for people of all abilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Having a job is something many of us take for granted. For some, it’s a goal in life. A program at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is helping make that dream a reality.

Project Search is a nationwide program helping adults with intellectual disabilities find jobs. On Friday, they celebrated five graduates from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Chris Browning is one of them. He said it not only helped him find a job but gave him self-confidence.

“It’s great that I’m able to get a job and make money,” said Browning. “I like being important to people here, you know?”

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has participated in Tennessee’s Project Search for six years. The year-long program provides adults with disabilities the education and experience they need for successful employment.

You can read more about the program and learn how to apply here.

