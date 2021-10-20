Advertisement

Finding jobs for people of all abilities

A program is helping adults find jobs.
A program is helping adults with disabilities find jobs.
A program is helping adults with disabilities find jobs.(WVLT)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Having a job is something many of us take for granted. For some, it’s a goal in life. A program at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is helping make that dream a reality.

Project Search is a nationwide program helping adults with intellectual disabilities find jobs. On Friday, they celebrated five graduates from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Chris Browning is one of them. He said it not only helped him find a job but gave him self-confidence.

“It’s great that I’m able to get a job and make money,” said Browning. “I like being important to people here, you know?”

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has participated in Tennessee’s Project Search for six years. The year-long program provides adults with disabilities the education and experience they need for successful employment.

You can read more about the program and learn how to apply here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessiah Plemons, 31, of Lenoir City, Lillian Rose, 25, of Maryville
Newlyweds die in I-40 crash
“I’ll never get to hear him say mama.”
“I’ll never get to hear him say mama” | Baby killed by family dog, animal euthanized
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
Neyland Stadium
Students who threw trash cannot attend future games, UT officials say
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests

Latest News

Neyland Stadium
UT fan starts hospital fundraiser after controversial end to Ole Miss game
A book for all ages.
Writers Block: A story all ages can relate to
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee files appeal in Knox County Schools masking case
Brian Carter
Man arrested after smearing blood around multiple Knoxville businesses, police say