Gov. Lee files appeal in Knox County Schools masking case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has officially filed an appeal in the ongoing case requiring Knox County Schools to enforce a mask mandate for students and staff.

The appeal specifically refers to the court order stopping the school district and governor from enforcing Executive Order 84, the order allowing Tennessee parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

The appeal comes not long after Gov. Lee took to Twitter to say he planned to fight the masking order. Gov. Lee has said multiple times that he believes a parent should have the final say in their child’s health, an idea that the plaintiffs, some Knox County families with immunocompromised students, in the case argued against.

According to court documents obtained by WVLT News, the legal representatives of the plaintiffs claimed that allowing parents to opt children out of mask mandates allows them to affect the health of others, since allowing a child to go to school maskless has been shown to increase the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others.

In the most recent filing, Gov. Lee argued that the court has no legal standing to stop Executive Order 84 from being enforced.

The filing can be read in full here:

