“Growing up in Kingsport, all I knew was Mayfield milk”

Vols forward, John Fulkerson, reps for Athens-based, farmer-cooperative-owned dairy company.
By Anne Brock
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Expect to start seeing Basketball Vols #10 John Fulkerson with a bottle of chocolate Mayfield milk in his hand, whether at personal appearances or on social media posts.

The sixth-year player for Tennessee announced his endorsement deal with Athens-based Mayfield Dairy Farms. The lifting of NCAA endorsement rules leaves Tennessee athletes free to profit from their own names and images.

Fulkerson shared that dairy is a great fit for his lifestyle, enjoying whole milk as well as the chocolate variety.

“Hey, hopefully, they can be just like me and drink milk with any meal, every meal, something that helps fuel your body and helps your body grow,” Fulkerson said when asked about what he would say to young, aspiring athletes who look up to him.

Family spokesperson Scottie Mayfield and General Manager Mary Williams appeared with Fulkerson Wednesday, at the Visitor Center and corporate headquarters in Athens.

Both Mayfield and Fulkerson shared mutual appreciation in this new partnership.

Fulkerson said he is looking forward to playing in his sixth season with the Volunteers.

“I’ve had a lot of injuries over my time at Tennessee, and throughout the whole time I’ve been staying true to my milk the whole time and like I said, I drink it all the time. Every day with every meal,” he said.

Mayfield began in 1910 as a family-owned business.

It has since been purchased by Dean Foods, which in 2020 sold its assets to Dairy Farmers of America

