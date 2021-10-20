Advertisement

Helicopter makes emergency landing in Pigeon Forge

A helicopter made an emergency landing in a field in Pigeon Forge on Wednesday, according to officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A helicopter carrying one pilot and one passenger had to make an emergency landing in a field in Pigeon Forge on Wednesday, according to Pigeon Forge Police Department Spokesperson Lt. Matthew Pendleton.

The pilot had to make the landing in a field at 2424 McGill Street just after 11:40 a.m. after the helicopter lost power.

No injuries were reported and neither the helicopter or field was damaged, according to Pendleton.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and the helicopter was loaded on a truck for removal.

