Jeremy Pruitt’s lawyer threatens UT if settlement isn’t reached, ESPN reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lawyer for former University of Tennessee football coach, Jeremy Pruitt, gave the University of Tennessee a deadline for making a settlement, according to WVLT contributor and ESPN reporter Chris Low.

Pruitt’s lawyer, Michael Lyons, gave the university an Oct. 29 deadline to settle.

Lyons wrote a letter to UT’s lawyer requesting a meeting to address a $12.6 million buyout which he claims Pruitt is owed for being fired in January, according to Low.

“As we have previously discussed, a public lawsuit with its related discovery, document productions, depositions, disclosures, and court filings is a no-win situation for UT,” Lyons wrote in the letter, which was obtained by ESPN on Tuesday through an open records request. “Even if UT prevails on its claimed defenses to the contract, which is unlikely, the public revelations from the lawsuit will invariably embarrass UT, its athletics department and the administration. All of the parties to this dispute should try to avoid that.”

Lyons alleged in his letter that the university covered up multiple NCAA violations before and during Pruitt’s time as a coach and threatened that a future lawsuit “could ensnare the parties for years to come, impugn the university’s reputation further, and potentially cripple UT’s athletic programs for years,” according to Low.

UT’s counsel, Ryan Stinnett, responded that the university had no plans to settle with the former coach, according to Low.

“The University maintains that it had proper cause to terminate your client for breach of his employment agreement in January, and our position has only strengthened since then,” Stinnett said in his response.

Low spoke with UT Basketball Coach Rick Barnes who said, “I’m really disappointed that Jeremy would throw people’s names around that he knows did nothing but support him the entire time he was here and make these unsubstantiated claims.”

