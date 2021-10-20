New Storybook Trail opening in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Children can meet Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Junie B. Jones on Saturday at the annual From the Pages to the Park event in Morristown.

The celebration of literacy is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Civic Park at 390 Sulfur Springs Road.

This year’s event will include the addition of a grand opening for the new Storybook Trail that will feature a story families can come to enjoy anytime at the park.

“It’s so great that families can come in the park on their own and they can walk around the trail. They can enjoy the outdoors while working with their children in literacy. So they just follow along the trail and read the panels. And the panels are down at child height, so the children can read the panels as well.” said Morristown Parks & Recreation Superintendent Frankie Cox.

Program Coordinator Jennifer Gentry is helping organize several different storybook characters who will be present Saturday with books they can read aloud for visiting children.

Cox said the more characters, the better, to entice kids to get interested and stay interested in literacy.

“You can see Thor, Black Panther, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, we have Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother,” said Cox.

The installation currently features the story, When the Storm Comes by author Linda Ashman. Sometime this winter, the story will be changed to The Snowy Day by author Ezra Jack Keats.

Sunday, October 24 is the rain date for the grand opening event this weekend.

