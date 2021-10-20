New team to crack down on domestic violence and deaths, Knox Co. DA hopes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen is asking elected commissioners to form a group of medical and crime experts that would help law enforcement determine whether domestic abuse played a role in a death, including in cases of suicide. A formal proposal was read during a commission work session Monday afternoon.

“The information I would assume we would release as a team would be those reports that detail gaps in services. Things we as a county can do better,” Allen told commissioners.

Domestic abuse related deaths continue to be a grave concern for those who come face to face with it everyday like Detective Vanessa Nieves with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. She works with the Family Crimes Unit after escaping a domestic relationship. Her first stop was the Family Justice Center.

“I remember pulling into this parking lot and just defeated,” said Nieves. “I just cried and cried and cried. I said, I got to go in.”

Nieves now helps others escape their abuser, but she told WVLT News that getting justice for them is always the hard part.

“We don’t have a lot of evidence that we’re bringing forward, so we’re making this case from almost nothing. And, it’s hard,” Nieves said.

Allen hopes the proposed group of 13, which would be known as The Domestic Violence Death Review Team, would also offer prevention methods that people like Nieves could adopt in their fight to combat domestic violence.

“Even one domestic death is too many, and hopefully this team will be helpful in preventing potential loss of life,” Allen said in a statement to WVLT News.

Knox County Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposal Oct. 25.

