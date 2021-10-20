One more warm day, ahead of next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of sunshine before a cold front brings us more clouds and rain. Surprisingly, we’re back above average for much of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds have cleared out, and areas of fog are spreading out to start the day. We’re starting out in the low to mid 40s.

It’s another beautiful day, with a light breeze. Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with temperatures a little warmer at 74 degrees. Clouds start increasing this evening, slowing down the cooling.

Clouds continue to increase tonight, leaving us around 54 degrees by the morning. Spotty rain is possible by the morning hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday, as a cold front moves in scattered rain and storms in the afternoon. It does look like spotty rain early, but building to a 40% coverage in the late afternoon, and then a 60% coverage in the evening to early overnight. We’ll top out around 72 degrees, ahead of the storms. Wind gusts can pick up to around 20 mph at times, with a storm bringing gusts up to 40 mph.

We’ll wrap up the week with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. There are some breaks in the clouds Friday, but the afternoon looks mostly cloudy with spotty rain.

If you’re planning some fall fun or festivals this weekend, we’re looking at sunshine on Saturday and a nice seasonable high of 70 degrees. Isolated rain is possible Sunday, and it’s looking warmer at 75 degrees. This warm-up is ahead of some more showers next week.

We’ll be in the mid 70s again Monday, with increasing showers late in the day and that carries over into Tuesday now.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

