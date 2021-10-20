Road in Alcoa closed after car hits utility pole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department said they were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday.

A 79-year-old female was driving south on Louisville Road when her vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel at Armona Church.

Her vehicle crashed into a utility pole which caused the utility pole and power lines to fall, blocking the roadway, according to a Facebook post.

The driver is in stable condition.

The roadway will be closed for several hours as the Alcoa Electric Department repairs the damage.

Motorists should take extra caution when driving through this area and allow additional travel time.

