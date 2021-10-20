Advertisement

Road in Alcoa closed after car hits utility pole

Alcoa Police Department said the road is closed as crews clean up the damage.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department said they were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday.

A 79-year-old female was driving south on Louisville Road when her vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel at Armona Church.

Her vehicle crashed into a utility pole which caused the utility pole and power lines to fall, blocking the roadway, according to a Facebook post.

The driver is in stable condition.

The roadway will be closed for several hours as the Alcoa Electric Department repairs the damage.

Motorists should take extra caution when driving through this area and allow additional travel time.

