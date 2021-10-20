Spooky and fall events for you and the family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is finally feeling like fall and there are many outdoor events going on this weekend to enjoy the mild temperatures. There are also some spooky events as we are about a week away from Halloween!

Friday, October 22nd:

The 5K Glow Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s Tennessee is Friday at 7 p.m. The course will be lit but you are invited to give yourself your own glow. The race starts at Alliance Brewing Company and goes through Suttree Landing Park along the river. All proceeds from the race will help families in Tennessee that are dealing with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Restoration starts at 6 p.m.

On the 4th Friday of each month, Muse Knoxville at Chilhowee Park is free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Spots are limited and are taken on a first come first serve basis. Muse Knoxville is a children’s science, technology, engineering, arts, and math museum. The museum has a variety of hands-on exhibits for children as young as six months. General admission is usually $10 so enjoy the free night this Friday!

Saturday, October 23rd:

This weekend is the Lakeside of the Smokies Hot Air Balloon Fest at Shrader Family Farm in Dandridge. The second annual festival will feature live music, a kids fair, a large food truck court, and more than 50 local vendors. All untethered balloon rides are sold out but tethered rides are available on-site on a first come first serve basis. The festival is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will close with a balloon glow finale.

Also on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the East Tennessee Historical Society is hosting a free, spooky Halloween-themed event for kids and families to learn about East Tennessee’s History. Monsters at the Museum will highlight the monsters and superstitions that have called East Tennessee home over the years. The event will feature a variety of Halloween-themed children’s games, crafts, and storytelling. Kids will also trick-or-treat at various stops around the East Tennessee History Center. Costume contests will also take place with prizes for the most creative, funniest, and scariest costume.

Sunday, October 24th:

On Sunday is another Halloween-themed event for the other kids in your family, the pups! UT Gardens and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine is hosting Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo from 1 to 5 p.m. The main event is a costumed pet parade. Dogs will compete in several categories including Bad to the Bone, Funny Bone, Do(g) it Yourself, and Pup Culture. The event is free if you just show up to watch, but $10 if you want your dog to have a spot in the parade.

