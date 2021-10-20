Train hits USPS truck, mail carrier hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving a train and a United States Post Office mail carrier Wednesday afternoon, according to an announcement from KCSO officials.

The accident happened in the 900 block of Zola Lane and the postal worker was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

People are asked to avoid the area.

