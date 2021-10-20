Advertisement

Train hits USPS truck, mail carrier hospitalized

The carrier was hospitalized with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
USPS mail truck (file)
USPS mail truck (file)(Pixabay)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving a train and a United States Post Office mail carrier Wednesday afternoon, according to an announcement from KCSO officials.

The accident happened in the 900 block of Zola Lane and the postal worker was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

