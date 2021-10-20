Advertisement

Two weekends left to visit Sevierville corn maze

Kyker Farms Corn Maze is open through October 31.
Get Kornfused!
Get Kornfused!
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kyker Farms Corn Maze will close for the season in a few weeks, but there’s still plenty of time to get out and enjoy fall.

The farm is operated by the Kyker family, who have been farming the land for nine generations. The family opens the farm to the public on Thursday each weekend with Hayrides leaving one hour prior to close.

“We didn’t know what to expect last year and last year was a booming year,” said Randy Kyker. “It wasn’t just here it was corn mazes all over. This year it has picked right up from where we left off last year.”

The farm has more than 20 activities in the 14th season. Kyker says he’s heard about pumpkin shortages in other places, but here we have plenty.

“We have plenty I think there’s plenty in our area, There has been some shortages of North I know they had some issues and places was too wet somewhere to dry, but it’s not a problem here,” said Kyker.

​​​​​​2021 Hours:

Kyker Farms Corn Maze:

Last Day October 31, 2021

Thurs, Friday 4-7pm

Saturday 10am-7pm

Sunday 1-6pm​

Last hayride leaves 1 hr prior to close

The farm is conveniently located 1.7 miles off TN Hwy 66/Winfield Dunn Pkwy in Sevierville, near Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

http://www.kykerfarmscornmaze.com/

