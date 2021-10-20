UT fan starts hospital fundraiser after controversial end to Ole Miss game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football fan has started a $250,000 fundraiser in support of the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital following a controversial end to the Ole Miss game.

Brent Baltzer is a Vol fan that was upset after some people littered Neyland Stadium with trash after a controversial call by referees in Ole Miss’ favor. To show what the Volunteer spirit is all about, he started the fundraiser on GoFundMe, aiming to raise the same amount of money that UT was fined for the incident. In the listing, he says he wants to show people what it means to be a Volunteer.

“Let’s show them what we are really all about!” the post reads.

The fundraiser began Tuesday and has already raised $15,000.

Those interested in donating to the cause can do so here.

An East Tennessee Children’s Hospital spokesperson confirmed “he has gone through all the steps to make sure it is a legitimate fundraiser, with the money coming directly to the hospital.”

