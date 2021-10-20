Advertisement

Vehicle fire spreads into a home

By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro officials said they responded to a reported vehicle fire that was spreading into a house.

The call came in at approximately 1:37 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found a pickup truck engulfed in flames and spreading to the house. The truck was parked at the open garage.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it from spreading to the inside of the house.

The outside siding suffered some damage, but there was no fire or smoke damage inside, according to Jeff Bagwell from Rural Metro.

