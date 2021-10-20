Advertisement

“Why are you targeting kids this age?” Farragut father fed up with protestors

A Farragut dad is “infuriated” with people protesting the mask mandate outside the schools.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut dad is “infuriated” with people protesting the mask mandate outside the schools.

“This was a federal judge that made this call, this decision, whether or not you agree with it, I don’t really care,” said Harry King, the dad of twins at Farragut High School.

King told WVLT News that one of his daughters dealt with mental health issues last year due to COVID. His other daughter also began having anxiety.

“Going to school with everything it’s just gotten worse, and worse and worse,” said King.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, for students who may be dealing with extra stress at school, finding positive coping methods is best. This includes taking deep breaths, avoiding things that trigger stress, and eating well-balanced meals.

King has one question for the demonstrators.

“Why are you targeting kids this age? This would be like going to a pop warner football game to protest an NFL policy,” he said.

King does have a hope that protestors will reflect on their goals.

“I hope some of these people will stop and think and ask themselves why they’re at the schools,” he said.

Farragut High School leader, who asked to remain anonymous, told WVLT News that they have not had any protestors the past two days at the high school, but they are still there at the Intermediate and Middle Schools.

When it comes to some protestors being on school property, the source said some of the people taking a stand are parents. So school administrators walk a fine line with free speech and people being able to walk their kids to school when dropping them off or picking them up.

