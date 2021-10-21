Catholic and Powell go head-to-head in Rivalry Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week’s Rivalry Thursday game features a non-region matchup between Catholic and Powell. The Irish are under new leadership with Korey Mobbs making the move over from Lanier High School in Georgia.

“I love this place,” Mobbs said. “They’ve given me every resource in the world in which to win at this level, it will just take time for us to get where we want to go. We have a lot of growing up to do.”

As for Powell head coach Matt Lowe, the time is now. His Panthers are ranked #2 in #3 state in 5A and know that they have the horses to win it all this year.

“We feel really good about what we have on this team and our ability to win week in and week out, “Lowe said. “With that said, we know what kind of team Catholic will bring in to our place. They are talented all over the field so this will be a huge challenge for us.”

The game will air on MyVLT and right here with kickoff at 7 p.m.

