Christmas in the City returns to Knoxville

The event will see the return of some activities cancelled last year.
Christmas in the City
Christmas in the City(Knoxville City)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas in the City is set to return to Knoxville this year. The event will sport a new logo and the return of some events that were cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Crews have already begun to hang nearly 150,000 lights in Knoxville in preparation for the event. Mayor Indya Kincannon spoke on the event, saying she is looking forward to it.

“We are so excited to celebrate the holiday season together and to bring back traditions that so many of us missed last year,” Mayor Kincannon said. “I am looking forward to seeing families create memories downtown ice skating, taking pictures in Krutch Park and enjoying the Regal Celebration of Lights the day after Thanksgiving!”

This year’s Christmas in the City will include events like ice skating in Market Square, a Christmas parade down Gay Street and a Tour de Lights bike ride.

The full schedule of events can be found here:

Regal Celebrations of Lights

Friday, Nov. 26, 5:30-9 p.m.

Krutch Park

Holidays on Ice

Opening Friday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m.

Market Square

Christmas Parade

Friday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

Gay Street

Christmas Drive-In at Chilhowee

Friday, Dec. 10, 5:30 - 9 p.m.

Chilhowee Park Midway

Tour de Lights Holiday Bike Ride

Saturday, Dec. 11, 5:30 p.m.

Those interested can find more information on Christmas in the City on the Knoxville city website.

