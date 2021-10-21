Advertisement

Federal University of Tennessee employees must be vaccinated

Employees working under federal contracts must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee employees that do work tied to federal contracts must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a letter from the UT system given to staff said.

According to the letter, since the university receives funding from the federal government, employees that do work involving federal contracts must be vaccinated by Dec. 8. President Biden’s Executive Order 14042, which is what requires the vaccinations, does not allow any alternatives, like frequent testing, to being vaccinated.

“The guidance does not include testing as an alternative to the vaccine requirement. Employees who have had a prior COVID-19 infection are also required by the Executive Order to be vaccinated,” the letter stated.

The vaccination mandate also covers employees who work closely with federally contracted employees, even if they themselves do not work under a federal contract.

“The vaccine mandate applies broadly to employees who work on covered federal contracts (even if working remotely), those who work in connection with covered federal contracts, and those who work at the same location as employees who work on covered federal contracts or in connection with covered federal contracts,” the letter said.

Those with legitimate medical excuses or religious beliefs are exempt from the mandate, the letter said.

