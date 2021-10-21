Advertisement

First Alert: Some strong storms moving through this evening

Sunshine will build back in for the afternoon on Friday
Clingman's Dome
Clingman's Dome(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some scattered to heavy downpours are moving across the area this afternoon and will continue into the evening. We’ll wake up on Friday morning with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures near 50.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain opportunities will move through over the next few hours but start to clear out as we head into the morning hours of Friday.  One or two of the storms this evening could bring some gusty winds and minor ponding on roadways.  Otherwise, just inconvenient if the showers pop-up over where you have plans.

Wake up weather on Friday will be a bit chilly for some as we’ll be close to 50, some areas across the plateau and higher elevations will be closer to the mid 40s.

Sunshine will build back in for the afternoon on Friday and that leads to what should be a pleasant and mild afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.  Perfect football weather for Friday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Have you been looking forward to the weekend? If so, we’ve got a great forecast for you to enjoy! Sunshine returns for much of the weekend as the afternoons get into the 70s and evenings stay in the 60s, with a drop to the 40s and 50s for daybreak.

Meanwhile, the Vols are on the road for Saturday’s game. In Alabama, it will be closer to 80 degrees for the high on Saturday. In your I’m All Vol forecast, the 7 PM game cools through the 60s with a clear sky.

Vols at Alabama
Vols at Alabama(WVLT)

The next chance for rain and storms comes into the forecast Monday where coverage will be near 60% and we’re warming up again into the mid 70s before the front knocks us back down to near 70.

We’ll hang out there until the next front later in the week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

