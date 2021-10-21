Fright Night scares in Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year Ripley’s Haunted Adventure will hold its 23rd Annual Fright Nights show “Grimsby & Streaper’s Horror High”. The show is based on all of the things you loved, or maybe hated, about high school: cafeteria food, marching band, pep rallies, and of course prom.

“There are just so many horror movies based on the high school theme, that we thought we should put our own spin on it. The actors had a great time planning and decorating for this year’s show, and I really think that it shows. They even placed a few hidden gems in the show that only true horror fans will get,” said Chuck Winstead, special events director for Ripley Entertainment.

Fright Night shows will run every Friday and Saturday in October from 4 pm-11 pm and Sunday (including Halloween) from 1 pm-9 pm. There is no extra charge for the special Fright Nights shows. Ripley’s Haunted Adventure opened in 1999 and is one of the few year-round haunted houses in the country.

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is located at traffic light #8 on the Parkway in Gatlinburg, TN. For more information, call 865-430-9991 or head to their website.

