Knoxville man arrested for stopping traffic on interstate, officials say

The man was taken into custody for disturbing traffic and trying to open car doors as they drove by.
Randolph Blair
Randolph Blair(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody for trying to stop traffic on I-75 Tuesday, according to an incident report.

Randolph Blair was stopped by responding officers after he was found running in traffic on I-75, causing several cars to slam on their breaks and stop to avoid hitting him, the report said.

Blair was also trying to open the doors of cars as they drove by, the report said, and tried to run from officers as they tried to stop him. Blair also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for obstructing a highway prior to Tuesday’s incident.

