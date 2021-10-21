Advertisement

Knoxville man in custody after trying to hit officers with car, report says

A Knoxville man is in custody after reportedly trying to hit two officers with his car.
Alex Lothrop
Alex Lothrop(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to hit two responding officers and a victim with his car, an incident report says.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault report in a parking lot on Western Avenue Tuesday night when they found Alex Lothrop in an SUV, the report said. Lothrop then reportedly drove his car to the end of the lot, then turned around and began accelerating at the officers and a woman who was outside the SUV. All three were reportedly forced to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Lothrop was later taken into custody on Sullivan Road, where he complied with all officer commands.

