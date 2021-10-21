Advertisement

Knoxville Police Department: Pedestrian hit and killed on I-40

The crash remains under active investigation by crash reconstruction investigators.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department crash reconstruction personnel are investigating after one person died in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Thursday morning on I-40 west.

A KPD spokesperson said officers were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report that a person was on the interstate near Strawberry Plains Pike.

While officers were in the area, a driver called 911 to report he had hit something while driving on the interstate and had pulled over near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit to wait for officers, according to a release.

After officers arrived to speak to the driver, they found a 34-year-old woman in the median, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office and KPD crime lab personnel responded to the scene, officials said

The crash remains under active investigation.

