Madisonville K-9 program used to help in Summer Wells’ search disbanded

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Madisonville Fire Chief is speaking out after part of his program was voted to be disbanded by the Madisonville Board of Aldermen at a meeting on Oct. 5.

The Board voted 3-2 to no longer use search and rescue K-9s, but John Tallent, the Chief, wanted to change the leaders’ minds.

“They’re not decorations for the station. They are working dogs. They are certified and trained, just like the firefighters are,” explained Tallent.

Madisonville Fire Department has three K-9s and one in training on its search and rescue team to help people who are missing or lost.

There are three kinds of certified K-9s including: human remains detection, tracking and trailing, and area search. Captain Lee Fadeley told me the three K-9s are certified through the National Association for Search and Rescue. Fadeley is one of the two dog handlers and a firefighter.

Fadeley said the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency invited them up to search for Summer Wells, the missing 5-year-old girl from Hawkins County.

“It was rough terrain, up mountains, down mountains. Just letting these dogs work trying to find the little girl,” said Fadeley.

When the Board of Alderman voted to disband the K-9 search and rescue program it made Chief Tallent feel “sad.”

“It’s a low blow,” said Fadeley.

Knox, a human remains search and rescue K-9, stands next to her handler (WVLT)

Chief Tallent said up until this year the city had an insurance policy on the dogs. He said in a June meeting the city decided to lease the dogs from the handlers.

“That contract had never come from the city. And that’s what we were waiting on and then this happened,” said Tallent.

The Board of Aldermen member who brought up the K-9s in the last meeting, Scott Hunt, told me on the phone, “The city insurance would not insure them unless there was a contract or the city owned them.”

Hunt further explained, “It’s not that I’m against a search and rescue program, it’s that I’m against the way it’s currently run.”

Hunt said he’s worried about a liability issue if one of the animals acted aggressively.

“The k-9s are very trained animals. The chances of them actually doing anything to be a liability are slim to none. They’re not trained like k-9s for police dogs,” said Tallent.

Hunt also shared, ”The amount of overtime money adding up. And I have to look out for the citizens of Madisonville.”

“Our annual budget has never went over because of the dogs,” said Tallent.

Ultimately the Chief wants the search and rescue team to be reinstated.

“I would wish that the city board would at least look at a demonstration of how our dogs work and revisit this,” said Tallent.

The handlers own and paid for the dogs. Tallent said the city only pays them to train and if they go on missions. So far this year they’ve helped with nine searches ranging from Atlanta to across East Tennessee.

The Board of Aldermen meeting is set for November first.

Chief Tallent plans to be there and is trying to get the search and rescue K-9s on the agenda.

WVLT News emailed the two other Aldermen who voted no to the search and rescue program for comment but have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.