Pantry runs on volunteer help, Blount County community support

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteers, donors and community member are invited to celebrate three decades of service with Community Food Connection. The group is hosting an open house Thursday until 6:00 pm at its new location at New Midland Plaza, which is located at 137 North Calderwood Street in Alcoa. The organization feed about 300 people each week.

Vice President Linda Wells said there is much to celebrate, “We’re a volunteer organization. All across the 30 years we’ve had just hundreds of people that have been dedicated to helping reduce food insecurity in Blount County.”

Wells and other volunteers said they are appreciative of student donation drives of canned goods from area schools, as well as other forms of volunteerism and donations. They are affiliated with Second Harvest, often coordinating to receive surplus amounts of nonperishable as well as fresh foods from nearby businesses.

Community Food Connection of Blount County offers these hours for food distribution in Alcoa:

Mondays 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Wednesdays 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Saturdays 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

