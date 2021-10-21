Advertisement

Rotary Club Craft Fair continues in Pigeon Forge

The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club’s annual craft fair is open until October 31st at Patriot Park.
Located at Patriot Park in Pigeon Forge.
Located at Patriot Park in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking for that unique gift for the holidays, now would be a good time to pick it out.

The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club’s annual craft fair is open until October 31st at Patriot Park.

Dozens of handmade art and crafts can be found there under the big tent near the Old Mill.

“You’re going to find, truly, everything you can imagine and it changes, week to week you might find something this week that you didn’t see last week, because we do have some rotating booths,” said Megan McClure with Pigeon Forge Rotary. “Christmas gifts, handmade items, jewelry, monogram stuff, pretty much anything you can imagine.”

The fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Patriot Park, located right along Old Mill Avenue.

Admission to the show is free, but they ask for a donation to help with Rotary Projects in the coming year.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessiah Plemons, 31, of Lenoir City, Lillian Rose, 25, of Maryville
Newlyweds die in I-40 crash
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
“I’ll never get to hear him say mama.”
“I’ll never get to hear him say mama” | Baby killed by family dog, animal euthanized
Heartbroken mother warns parents against aggressive dogs after losing 7-month-old to attack
Heartbroken mother warns against aggressive dogs after losing infant to attack

Latest News

Chamber of Commerce members and SMARM Board of Directors cuts the ribbon on a new location in...
SMARM opens new larger location in Sevierville
Cold front arrives Thursday evening
Cold front brings rain and gusty winds Thursday
Lost ring returned to owner
Inherited ring lost in Smokies returned to owner
It’s happening all over the country, supply chain issues causing problems with getting things...
Supply Chain issues impacting some in East Tennessee