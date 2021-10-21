Rotary Club Craft Fair continues in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking for that unique gift for the holidays, now would be a good time to pick it out.

The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club’s annual craft fair is open until October 31st at Patriot Park.

Dozens of handmade art and crafts can be found there under the big tent near the Old Mill.

“You’re going to find, truly, everything you can imagine and it changes, week to week you might find something this week that you didn’t see last week, because we do have some rotating booths,” said Megan McClure with Pigeon Forge Rotary. “Christmas gifts, handmade items, jewelry, monogram stuff, pretty much anything you can imagine.”

The fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Patriot Park, located right along Old Mill Avenue.

Admission to the show is free, but they ask for a donation to help with Rotary Projects in the coming year.

