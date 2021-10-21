SMARM opens new larger location in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SMARM, the Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries, has moved to a new location on the Forks of the River Parkway.

They moved just a few steps away from their downtown Sevierville location into a space that’s almost double in size.

The ministry hopes this move will help them be more visible in the community and that people can find their services, like helping with rent or utilities.

Plus, they have more room for their thrift store which has already gotten more traffic.

“The new location is really going to draw visibility to SMARM and SMARM Thrift Store. Our whole goal for moving to the new location is to let every resident in Sevier County know what SMARM can do for our neighbors in the community,” said Ryan Huskey, executive director of Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries. “You can’t get any more visible than Forks of the River Parkway. It’s where every tourist and every Sevier County resident travels on a regular basis.”

The thrift store and ministry will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. They plan to add mental health counseling to the work they do to help those who live in the county.

The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening & ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning.

Visit SMART at a new location! 229 Forks of the River Pkwy in Sevierville, TN (SMARM)

