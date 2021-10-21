Stronger storms possible later today, First Alert added

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday’s cold front will bring rain chances, gusty winds, and slightly cooler air by the end of the week. Important note: the rain line has sped up several times, wrapping up for most by Thursday night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to increase this morning, leaving us around 54 degrees for the low. Spotty rain is possible by the morning hours. That comes from the southwest and is not the ‘primary’ line.

The cold front moves in bringing spotty to scattered rain and storms by the afternoon. It does look like spotty rain early, but building to a 40% coverage in the late afternoon, and then a 60% coverage in the evening to early overnight. We’ll top out around 72 degrees ahead of the storms. Wind gusts can pick up to around 20 mph, but a storm could have winds gust up to 40 mph at times.

Now, some stronger storms can gust to 45+ mph, plus have some very heavy rain in spots. A WVLT First Alert is in place from 4 to 9 PM.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll wrap up the week with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. There are some breaks in the clouds Friday, but the afternoon looks mostly cloudy with spotty rain.

If you’re planning some fall fun or festivals this weekend, we’re looking at sunshine on Saturday and a nice seasonable high of 70 degrees. Isolated rain is possible Sunday, and it’s looking warmer at 77 degrees. This warm-up is ahead of some more showers next week.

We’ll be in the mid-70s again Monday, with increasing showers late in the day and that carries over into Tuesday now.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.