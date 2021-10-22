Advertisement

Armed men carjack woman with baby

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a woman with her baby were in front of the Marathon Gas Station on Lamar Avenue when four armed men approached her.

Police say that the men took her 2016 Hyundai Sonata and fled the scene.

The car was found the next day about a mile away on Burns Avenue.

Surveillance footage shows the four men getting in the car and leaving.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

