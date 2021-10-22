Church group fundraising for Vietnam veteran in need of new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the small town of Ten Mile, a group of 20 Luminary United Methodist Church members are going the extra mile to love thy neighbor, Virgil. Church member Bill Hughes said Virgil is a Vietnam veteran who attends service every Sunday.

“We are emotionally involved in this,” Hughes said. “When I first arrived in Ten Mile, this was about 17 years ago 18 years ago, I was told, ‘you’re going to see a tall, older man thumbing a ride alongside the road. And, don’t worry, you can pick him up that’s Virgil.’”

Hughes noticed Virgil was using the church’s bathroom every day as his own. When he paid Virgil a visit at his home, Hughes said he was crushed. Virgil’s roof was caving in, his floors were nearly sinking into the ground and he didn’t have running water.

“He’s a human being, he’s god’s creation, you know. For him to be living like this is atrocious,” said Hughes. “He lives in squalor.”

Many here know Virgil from around town, but many do not know his story. According to Hughes, before being drafted into the military, Virgil was already serving his community as a police officer. When he returned from war he’d eventually have flashbacks.

“Somebody came into the house and found him hidden behind a door with a loaded weapon thinking the Viet Cong were attacking,” Hughes said.

Virgil reportedly lost his family and job.

“The only money that he collects is social security. Why? I don’t know, but that’s something we’re going to be addressing here in the near future,” Hughes said.

Volunteers have cleaned Virgil’s yard and are arranging for him to stay at a church member’s home. They eventually want to demolish his shack and replace it with a tiny home.

The group has started up a fundraiser called “Love in Action: Project Virgil.”

