“A civics lesson live” | Mayor swears in South Knoxville student council

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South Knoxville Elementary student council members were “sworn into office” by Knoxville Mayor, Indya Kincannon Friday.

Seventeen third, fourth and fifth graders stood on the lawn at Blount Mansion to say their school oath and be recognized for their hard work in becoming student leaders.

“It makes me feel special that somebody has re-elected me or I’ve been chosen to be a part of something that’s special and represent my school,” said Faith Marshall, a fifth grade student council member.

Marshall was re-elected to student council for the third time.

Her goal: “Make sure the school is a healthy and clean place for kids to learn.”

While at Blount Mansion, she, along with the other students, signed her name with a quill on the school oath, just like William Blount when he signed the United States Constitution.

“This is a civics lesson live,” said Tanna Nicely, South Knoxville Elementary principal, “These types of experiences are what children remember when they become adults. And so just by the crowd that’s here today you can see there’s an excitement in the air.”

Students also got a photo with Kincannon.

