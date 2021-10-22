Advertisement

Critically endangered orangutan is expecting twins

By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) – The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will have two new family members in the coming months.

The zoo announced Friday that their Sumatran orangutan, Menari, is expecting twins, which is a rarity among the species.

The first-time mother is expected to give birth in December or January.

Zoo officials say the staff are doing all they can to prepare 12-year-old Menari for the birth.

The pregnancy is welcome news as Sumatran orangutans are “critically endangered” and are threatened with extinction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randolph Blair
Knoxville man arrested for stopping traffic on interstate, officials say
Officer-involved shooting update
Man shot and killed by officers on I-75 after robbery, identified
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds predict what kind of winter we will have?
Chamber of Commerce members and SMARM Board of Directors cuts the ribbon on a new location in...
SMARM opens new larger location in Sevierville
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

After lots of clouds Friday, things warm up this coming weekend.
Two powerful fall fronts in the eight day
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Group clings to faith as US works on Haiti kidnapping case
Students learn inside a classroom
Tennesseans invited to public town halls to discuss student-focused funding
Lev Parnas walks past criminal court, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. Parnas, a onetime...
Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes