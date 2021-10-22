Advertisement

East Tennessee law enforcement to participate in Take Back Day

There are several locations that offer drop-off bins from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m Saturday.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Take Back Day lands on Oct. 23 and law enforcement officials are taking part around East Tennessee to remove unwanted drugs from people’s homes.

Law enforcement officers will be on-site in Knoxville, Oak Ridge and Loudon starting at 10:00 a.m. to guide people to drop off unwanted pharmaceutical drugs. After drop-off, the drugs will be collected by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“Take Back Day is every Tennessean’s opportunity to have a positive impact on our addiction and overdose crisis. By removing potentially addictive substances from homes and communities before they can be misused, we’re preventing addiction from starting,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.

There are several locations that offer drop-off bins from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m Saturday, including:

  • Knoxville: Kroger on Asheville Highway
  • Oak Ridge: Police Department
  • Loudon: Loudon Justice Center

Drugs that can be dropped off include:

  • Prescription medications (unwanted, expired, unused)
  • Antibiotics/steroids
  • Cold and flu medications
  • Vitamins/herbal supplements
  • Pet medications
  • Medication Samples
  • Medicated ointments/lotions

Liquid medications or drug paraphernalia, such as syringes will not be collected.

More information about the day can be found on the Tennessee Together website.

