Finding a home for Pumba

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wild hog that is no longer a boar is in the process of getting forever home suitable for wildlife. Pumba is residing for now at the Companion Animal Rescue & Education shelter in Jefferson County.

A dog house provides temporary shelter for Pumba in an enclosure that includes fresh water and a variety of foods from shell corn and other grain to fresh carrot slices. He needs to live in a place licensed to care for wildlife.

Linda Helm, who managers enrichment and marketing for CARE, said, “The way his temperament is he is not as angry and mean as most wild hogs are. We’re kind of thinking somebody found this pig as a baby and they thought they would hand rear it or bottle feed it. So as it’s growing older, it’s really fond of humans.”

After someone reported the hog as a stray in the White Pine area earlier this week, Animal Control brought him into the shelter. Then Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped identify the hog as a barrow that had been castrated, although it is a wild animal. It may not have retained enough wild instincts to survive on its own in the wild like other wild boars, and certain laws protect wildlife in Tennessee.

Helm said the shelter is in the process of networking with potential wildlife rehabilitators and shelters to find a forever home that will be just the right fit for the hog they have named Pumba. While the hog has gained a lot of attention, she wants to clear up any confusion that someone might be able to adopt him as a miniature pig.

“Pumba is unfortunately not available for adoption since he is a wild animal. However we do have lots of awesome cats and dogs and kittens that are available for adopting here at CARE.”

