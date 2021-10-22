Once profoundly deaf woman striving to become an audiologist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lauren Harris was born profoundly deaf with bilateral hearing loss, caused by damage to the inner ear or the nerve from the ear to the brain. Now she’s on a mission to help others experiencing hearing loss, as a University of Tennessee grad student training to become an audiologist.

“The best way I can describe it to people is if I’m standing on a tarmac and a jet engine takes off above my head, I would feel the vibrations, but I would not hear it at all,” says Harris.

Harris says at the age of two, she was able to have her first cochlear implant allowing her to hear on one side, and she later got the second implant as a teenager.

“Growing up it was very difficult to be myself because I felt very pressured to be like everyone else and perform in normal hearing ways, and I felt like I had to hide my hearing loss,” shared Harris.

Harris says she wants to not only help her patients hear, but to be someone they can relate to.

“I really didn’t have a mentor, or a deaf mentor, or deaf audiologist to look up to or to ask those hard questions of ‘Is this okay?’ ‘Is this normal?’,” says Harris.

Harris is currently in her third year of audiology graduate school, which she says is her last year of academic classes. Next year she will begin her externship, working hands-on with patients as she continues to learn.

Looking forward to graduating in 2023, She hopes others will hear her story and become inspired to never give up.

“I just really want to be that person for little kids that are afraid or don’t like their hearing loss or that they can’t actually do something because of their hearing loss,” shared Harris.

To learn more about Lauren’s journey, you can click here for her ‘Hearing Lauren’ Facebook Blog.

