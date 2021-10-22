Advertisement

Fulkerson Lands on Karl Malone Award Preseason Watch List

Fulkerson is one of 20 candidates named to the preseason watch list and one of just three SEC players
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball super-senior forward John Fulkerson has been named to the Karl Malone Award Preseason Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday. 

The Karl Malone Award is presented annually to the top power forward in college basketball. Fulkerson is one of 20 candidates named to the preseason watch list and one of just three SEC players. 

Entering his sixth season at Tennessee, Fulkerson has played 132 career games as a Vol with 62 starts—including 55 of his past 56 games. Fulkerson needs just 11 appearances to break UT’s all-time record for career games played and 125 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career. 

A 2020 All-SEC Second Team selection, Fulkerson has averaged a combined 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his two seasons as a full-time starter. Last season, Fulkerson led the Vols in field-goal percentage (.527) and was the team’s second-leading rebounder (5.5 rpg).

His current .567 career field goal percentage is sixth in Tennessee program history. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be trimmed to 10, before moving to just five in late February. In March, a winner will be selected.

