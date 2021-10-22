Hot Air Balloons hovering high over East Tennessee this weekend
The Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Festival in Dandridge takes place on Oct. 23 and 24 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Festival will take place on Oct. 23 and 24 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The take-off point will be in Dandridge.
They plan to have live entertainment, food vendors, an art fair, a mechanical bull, a rock-climbing wall, a kids zone and hot air balloon rides.
They offer both tethered and untethered balloon rides. The untethered rides sold out months in advance, but there will be available to purchase a tethered ride for $20.
Tickets for one day are $12 for adults and $8 for kids. Two-day passes are available for $20 dollars for adults and $15 for kids. If interested, tickets are available on their website.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.