Advertisement

Knox County officials outline plans for Public Health Officer role

County officials have outlined some plans to replace Dr. Martha Buchanan as Public Health Officer.
Dr. Martha Buchanan
Dr. Martha Buchanan(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Health department have outlined some plans for the role of Public Health Officer.

WVLT News spoke with Mike Donila, a county official, about how they plan to replace Dr. Martha Buchanan, who is currently serving as Knox County’s Public Health Officer. Dr. Buchanan announced her plans to leave the role in August in a letter to county officials.

According to Donila, Dr. Buchanan plans to stay in the role until March. State law requires that a licensed physician act as the Public Health Officer, he said.

As for replacing her, county officials plan to use an executive search firm called Baker-Tilly. Their contract will be reviewed during November’s County Commission meeting, and the search will start “immediately after” the meeting, he said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs was surprised to hear of Dr. Buchanan’s plans to leave the county, he said in a letter.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randolph Blair
Knoxville man arrested for stopping traffic on interstate, officials say
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds predict what kind of winter we will have?
Chamber of Commerce members and SMARM Board of Directors cuts the ribbon on a new location in...
SMARM opens new larger location in Sevierville
Police lights
Man shot and killed by officers on I-75 after robbery, identified
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Varsity all access
Varsity All Access Week-10 notable matchups
Westside Connector Project
Pigeon Forge asks for public input on Westside Connector Project
Burglary suspects
KPD searching for residential burglary suspects
KPD searching for residential burglary suspects
KPD searching for residential burglary suspects