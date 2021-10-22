Knox County officials outline plans for Public Health Officer role

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Health department have outlined some plans for the role of Public Health Officer.

WVLT News spoke with Mike Donila, a county official, about how they plan to replace Dr. Martha Buchanan, who is currently serving as Knox County’s Public Health Officer. Dr. Buchanan announced her plans to leave the role in August in a letter to county officials.

According to Donila, Dr. Buchanan plans to stay in the role until March. State law requires that a licensed physician act as the Public Health Officer, he said.

As for replacing her, county officials plan to use an executive search firm called Baker-Tilly. Their contract will be reviewed during November’s County Commission meeting, and the search will start “immediately after” the meeting, he said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs was surprised to hear of Dr. Buchanan’s plans to leave the county, he said in a letter.

