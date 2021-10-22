KPD searching for 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked the public for assistance in locating 75-year-old Jess Lloyd Standridge Jr.
Standridge went missing from Fort Sanders Medical Center on Oct. 18 and was reported missing Thursday, according to KPD.
He reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last seen driving a 2004 Dodge truck with an expired handicap tag and a chrome step bar, officials said.
Standridge is approximately 6-foot-3, weighs 235 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
