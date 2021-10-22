KPD searching for 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked the public for assistance in locating 75-year-old Jess Lloyd Standridge Jr.

Standridge went missing from Fort Sanders Medical Center on Oct. 18 and was reported missing Thursday, according to KPD.

He reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s.

According to officials, Standridge was last seen driving a silver 2004 Dodge truck with an expired handicap tag and a chrome step bar, officials said.

Standridge is approximately 6-foot-3, weighs 235 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Help locate missing Jess Lloyd Standridge Jr., age 75. Jess went missing from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.