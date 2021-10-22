Advertisement

KPD searching for residential burglary suspects

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Property Crimes Unit investigators are seeking to identify two individuals who forcibly entered a home on Oct. 18, according to a release.

The residence was located at 3200 block of Sunset Avenue.

According to police, nobody was home at the time of the break-in and no property was stolen.

There was another additional occupant suspected to be in the vehicle, which appeared to be a gray or silver Kia Optima or similar sedan.

If anyone has information, contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on their website, or via the P3 Tips mobile app to be eligible for a cash reward.

